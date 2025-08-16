Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $7,181,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

