Promising Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

Get alerts:

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Transdigm Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional stake in an airline’s profits and losses, which stem from ticket sales, freight operations, and related fees. Their market performance is particularly sensitive to changes in fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, and government regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,030,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,753,340. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 2,401,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, reaching $1,417.12. The stock had a trading volume of 162,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,411.91. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Featured Stories