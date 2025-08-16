Promising Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, and United States Cellular are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying and selling goods or services online, including digital marketplaces, payment processors and related infrastructure providers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth and trends of internet-based commerce. Examples of ecommerce stocks include Amazon, Shopify and MercadoLibre. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,002,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,959,691. Walmart has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $804.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.67. 1,627,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,737. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $975.31. The stock had a trading volume of 126,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,283. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,030.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,025.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 724,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

United States Cellular (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

NYSE:USM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.88. 1,000,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

