Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Expion360, Trinity Biotech, OneMedNet, TPI Composites, Ondas, Tilray Brands, and Biomerica are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small public companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over‐the‐counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Because they carry limited public information, low trading volume and wider bid–ask spreads, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and are considered a speculative, high‐risk investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Expion360 (XPON)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

XPON stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 357,970,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

TRIB stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,074,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

OneMedNet (ONMD)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

ONMD stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,972,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. OneMedNet has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

TPIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,948,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,079. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 42,854,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,264,152. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.29.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 138,560,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,192,164. Tilray Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Biomerica (BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

BMRA traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 38,835,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

