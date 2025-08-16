Promising Travel Stocks To Follow Today – August 14th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, Tapestry, SoFi Technologies, Booking, BigBear.ai, and American Express are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotel and resort chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. They provide investors with exposure to global travel demand and economic cycles, but can be highly sensitive to factors like fuel prices, currency swings, geopolitical events and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,178,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,383. The firm has a market cap of $292.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $148.43.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $979.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,148. The firm has a market cap of $434.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $973.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $867.16 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $16.88 on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,400,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,229. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 42,350,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,357,438. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $37.21 on Thursday, hitting $5,485.13. 120,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,759. Booking has a one year low of $3,592.28 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,563.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 58,814,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,988,367. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.44.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $306.53. 1,114,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14.

