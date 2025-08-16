Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Q2 worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,380 shares of company stock worth $378,554. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.30 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

