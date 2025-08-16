QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of QXO worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QXO opened at $20.51 on Friday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QXO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QXO in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair started coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on QXO in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on QXO in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QXO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

