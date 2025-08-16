Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rambus by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares in the company, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,514. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,186 shares of company stock worth $1,023,149 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

