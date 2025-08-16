Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – August 14th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, CAVA Group, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity shares of companies that own, operate or franchise dine-in, fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands. By buying these stocks, investors gain partial ownership in businesses whose revenues and profits depend on consumer dining trends, menu innovation and location performance. Performance of restaurant stocks often reflects broader economic conditions, discretionary spending patterns and industry-specific factors like food costs and labor availability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.41. 11,232,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,426,504. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $477.05. 2,144,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,601. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $437.90 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.85 and its 200 day moving average is $496.75.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.02. 6,875,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,164,012. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,587,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,432. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $172.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $49.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5,497.64. 104,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,609. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,592.28 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,563.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,110.00.

