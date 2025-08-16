Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stake Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $61,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RITM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

