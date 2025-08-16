Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roku were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Roku by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,067.22. The trade was a 60.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,233 shares of company stock worth $30,423,181 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

