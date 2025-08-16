Rossby Financial LCC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the first quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 928,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,222,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $458,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the period. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft stock opened at $520.17 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,350 shares of company stock worth $21,493,447 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

