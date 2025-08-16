Sachetta LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average is $208.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

