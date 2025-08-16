Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Get alerts:

Shopify, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, Etsy, and Canadian National Railway are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate vessels for transporting cargo or passengers across oceans. Their performance is highly cyclical, driven by global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations and supply‐demand dynamics in the shipping industry. Factors such as fuel costs, environmental regulations and geopolitical events can also have a major impact on these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,664,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. Shopify has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.70. 10,771,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,838. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.76. 2,251,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.73. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.85. 2,150,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

