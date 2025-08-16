SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SPNT stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

