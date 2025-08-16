StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 184.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,831 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of StoneX Group worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 976,587 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,593,000 after acquiring an additional 193,921 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $64,679,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research raised StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

