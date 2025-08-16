Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Knife River worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

NYSE KNF opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

