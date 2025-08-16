Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,169,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

FirstCash Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

