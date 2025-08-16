Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Group 1 Automotive worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 74,711.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,750,000 after acquiring an additional 90,401 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 203,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,961,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $21,608,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $13,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.0%

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $442.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.70. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.33 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.