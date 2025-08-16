Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $174.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

