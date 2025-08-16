Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,774,000 after buying an additional 1,074,274 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,741,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,492,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 999,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

