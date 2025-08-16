Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

NYSE FOUR opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.93. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

