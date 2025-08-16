Swiss National Bank Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Element Solutions worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 940.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Element Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

