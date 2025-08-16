Swiss National Bank Has $10.13 Million Stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Commercial Metals worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,139,000 after acquiring an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,794,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,262,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,836,000 after acquiring an additional 104,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $56.40 on Friday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 181.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

