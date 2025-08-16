Swiss National Bank Has $10.19 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,026,000 after buying an additional 737,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO opened at $44.77 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

