Swiss National Bank Has $10.28 Million Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,221 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 931,396 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,529,000 after acquiring an additional 888,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.80 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $4,500,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $14,974,730 in the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

