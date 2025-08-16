Swiss National Bank Has $10.34 Million Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,211,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Home BancShares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,123,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in Home BancShares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

