Swiss National Bank Has $10.84 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Badger Meter worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $20,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.