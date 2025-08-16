Swiss National Bank Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

