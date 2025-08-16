Swiss National Bank Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

ACIW opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

