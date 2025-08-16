Swiss National Bank Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ChampionX Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

