Swiss National Bank Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

TKR opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

