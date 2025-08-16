Swiss National Bank Has $9.49 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of CSW Industrials worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.4%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.99 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.95.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,733,908.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,609 shares of company stock worth $1,381,198. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.