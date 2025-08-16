Swiss National Bank Has $9.89 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

CIGI stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $163.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

