Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Rambus worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,186 shares of company stock worth $1,023,149. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

