Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:VMI opened at $374.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.12. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.