Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.64 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $511.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

