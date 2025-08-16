Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Gentex worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 208.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Gentex by 103.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $31.75.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

