Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.63 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

