Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,356,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,664 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,581,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,011,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,309,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,553,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,011,000 after acquiring an additional 276,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream Partners

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,088,223 shares of company stock valued at $556,454,599.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

