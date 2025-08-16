Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WillScot were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in WillScot by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WillScot by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.18 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 3,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,810.95. This represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

