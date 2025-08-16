Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AppFolio by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 330.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AppFolio by 73.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $265.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $643,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,076.80. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 38,006 shares worth $10,976,482. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

