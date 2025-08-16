Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 916,163 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $7,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4,580.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 142,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 139,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,763,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,316 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

