Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $132,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,004.44. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,178.08. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,273,034 shares of company stock valued at $66,425,573. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.