Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MKS alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MKS by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS by 89.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MKS by 1,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MKS by 79.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MKS in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of MKSI opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. MKS Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MKS

About MKS

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.