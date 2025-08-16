Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.71. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

