Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,483 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,796,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,364,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,197.34. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,620 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

