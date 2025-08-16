Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.21.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,044. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

