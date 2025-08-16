Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

