Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Robert Half worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

